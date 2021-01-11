UrduPoint.com
Rattle To Leave London For Bavarian Orchestra From 2023: Official

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:24 PM

Rattle to leave London for Bavarian orchestra from 2023: official

Simon Rattle will leave the London Symphony Orchestra to become chief conductor at the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra from 2023, officials announced Monday

Munich (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Simon Rattle will leave the London Symphony Orchestra to become chief conductor at the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra from 2023, officials announced Monday.

"The Bavarian Radio Orchestra is very pleased that Sir Simon will come to Munich as our new chief conductor," said Ulrich Wilhelm, general director of Bavarian Radio. Rattle signed the five-year contract with the southern German orchestra on January 3.

