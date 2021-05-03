Raveena Tandon is annoyed over peoples' careless attitude towards COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2021) Bollywood Star Raveena Tandon urged Indian to get vaccinated as surge in COVID-19 continued in India.

The actress Raveena Tandon who received her first jab of COVID-19 was annoyed at the attitude of people towards it.

She said: “Many people are under the misconception that if you have vaccinated, or have recovered from COVID-19, you have got kryptonite. You cannot become a superman. In fact, a lot of people become careless, thinking, ‘Now, we’ve got vaccinated, why we need to care? That’s wrong,”.

Raveena said: “You can still get it, there can be a relapse.

Vaccination is absolutely important, we will be protected, but we can also be carriers. Vaccine doesn’t guarantee you 100 percent efficacy but it definitely protects you from a full blown case,”.

She said: “This “carefree attitude and unawareness” has come at a cost. “I see youngsters in cars without masks… it has become such a risky situation,”.

Although, there is compete lockdown. She is quite happy she had finished all her professional deals before COVID-19 restrictions, she added.