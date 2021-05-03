UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raveena Tandon Is Annoyed Over Peoples' Careless Attitude Towards COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:59 PM

Raveena Tandon is annoyed over peoples' careless attitude towards COVID-19

The Bollywood Star who had earlier received her first jab of COVID-19 has urged people to get vaccinated.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2021) Bollywood Star Raveena Tandon urged Indian to get vaccinated as surge in COVID-19 continued in India.

The actress Raveena Tandon who received her first jab of COVID-19 was annoyed at the attitude of people towards it.

She said: “Many people are under the misconception that if you have vaccinated, or have recovered from COVID-19, you have got kryptonite. You cannot become a superman. In fact, a lot of people become careless, thinking, ‘Now, we’ve got vaccinated, why we need to care? That’s wrong,”.

Raveena said: “You can still get it, there can be a relapse.

Vaccination is absolutely important, we will be protected, but we can also be carriers. Vaccine doesn’t guarantee you 100 percent efficacy but it definitely protects you from a full blown case,”.

She said: “This “carefree attitude and unawareness” has come at a cost. “I see youngsters in cars without masks… it has become such a risky situation,”.

Although, there is compete lockdown. She is quite happy she had finished all her professional deals before COVID-19 restrictions, she added.

Related Topics

India Bollywood Raveena Tandon All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Sports Arbitration Centre calls on UAEFA to ca ..

47 seconds ago

All new Infinix HOT 10i with MediaTek Helio P65 is ..

19 minutes ago

OPPO’s F19 Pro Limited Eid Edit is finally avail ..

22 minutes ago

Govt unveiles electoral reforms agenda to ensure t ..

25 minutes ago

Armenia Heads to Snap Elections After Parliament F ..

3 minutes ago

Trend of online food deliveries for Seher, Iftar p ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.