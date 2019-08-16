UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Arts Council Arranges Azadi Musical Night

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:39 PM

Rawalpindi Arts Council arranges Azadi Musical Night

Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged Azadi Musical Night as part of its celebrations for Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged Azadi Musical Night as part of its celebrations for Independence Day.

The night was anchored by famous artist Masood Khawaja and Pir Azmat Ullah Sultan was chief guest of the occasion.

The singers include Laraib Tahir, Syeda Bushra, Humza Ali, Irum, Master Majeed, Zaib Qureshi, Beenish, Ehtsham, Rizwan Jan, Wazir Ali, Hassan Abbas, Mukhtar Khan, Asia Zafar, Shumail Khan, Hadsa Yad, Maimona Mushtaq, Laraib Rasheed, Amir Shahzad, Mishal Naurin and others showed their love for the country by singing national songs.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed cut the cake of Independence Day and special prayer offered for the development and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Independence Prayer Asia Love

Recent Stories

PM Imran’s stance over Kashmir lauded: Mian Zahi ..

8 minutes ago

Displaced Kashmiri families protest against Indian ..

2 minutes ago

Scattered rain turns weather pleasant in city

5 minutes ago

Life resumes normalcy in Karachi after Eid ul Azha ..

5 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi upd ..

5 minutes ago

Haftar's Forces Say Hit Hangar With Turkish Drones ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.