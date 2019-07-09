Received Offers From Bollywood, Tells Ayeza Khan
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 51 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:15 PM
Pakistani stunning actress Ayeza Khan has revealed that she has been contacted by different Bollywood filmmakers to sign their movies
KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Pakistani stunning actress Ayeza Khan has revealed that she has been contacted by different Bollywood filmmakers to sign their movies.In a statement, Ayeza said that when she joined showbiz she was not having any idea about her this much popularity.
I am happy that people love me and admire me, she added.The actress said that she is waiting for perfect script for her debut in films. However, performing in limits and taking care of my culture will be my only conditions, she continued.