Receiving Lux Style Awards A Dream Come True: Iqra Aziz  

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Receiving Lux Style awards a dream come true: Iqra Aziz  



Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) Actress Iqra Aziz has expressed her gratitude for winning two awards for her popular drama ‘Suno Chanda’ at the Lux Style Awards (LSA).

She got the best actress award, from both critics and viewers’ choice.

Sharing a picture of the two awards, she took to Instagram to thank the LSA for the beautiful night that they all enjoyed, from the awards to the amazing performances we all witnessed.

“Receiving these awards was more than a dream come true if I be honest, because my mother wanted me to win one of them and then getting two LUX in one night is BIG‼️” she wrote.

About her character in Suno Chanda for which she won the award, she said, “Arjiya Nazaqat Ali was a very difficult character for me because it was different. She was progressive yet traditional, lively and emotional at the same time. These days you hardly get a chance to play a character like Arjiya with so many shades🌸”

Finally, Iqra dedicated the award to all the women out there working hard and thanked her fans for the love and support.

In another highlight from the glamourous night, actor Yasir Hussain proposed Iqra Aziz during the ceremony.

Both of the stars were frequently seen posting stories and posts on social media and the couple posted a love confession on their Instagram account last Valentine’s Day.

However, they made it official at LSA with their engagement.

In a dramatic scene, Yasir Hussain while hosting the show suddenly took a pause from his performance and expressed his feelings for Iqra.

He bowed down on his knees and proposed Iqra in front of the entire entertainment fraternity. The actor also presented her an engagement ring which Iqra happily accepted.

This was followed by Yasir Hussain intimately kissing Iqra.

The video of Yasir proposing Iqra is breaking the internet.

Actors Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz were in a rumoured relationship for the past few months.

The actors could be seen hanging out together a lot and their social media is flooded with pictures of each other.

Pakistani drama star Iqra Aziz rose to fame after her role in 'Suno Chanda' and 'Ranjha Ranjha Kardi' while Yasir Hussain was last seen playing a negative role in 'Baandi'.

