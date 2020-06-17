'Recovered' French star Deneuve to return to filming

UrduPoint.com
Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:12 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :French film icon Catherine Deneuve will return to work next month after suffering a minor stroke on set last year, a spokeswoman for the actress told AFP.

The 76-year-old was ironically in a hospital shooting a scene for the movie "De son vivant" ("In His Lifetime") in November when she fell ill.

Her spokeswoman said Deneuve, who has been France's biggest screen star since the 1960s, has "perfectly recovered" from a "very limited" ischemic stroke.

"She was very lucky that she was treated very quickly as they were shooting in a hospital," she added.

Since then the star of "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg", "Belle de Jour" and "Indochine" -- for which she was nominated for an Oscar -- has "reacted well to treatment and has got some rest".

Shooting will restart on the delayed film directed by Emmanuelle Bercot, which was halted by Deneuve's illness, on July 6, the producers said late Tuesday.

The movie also stars Benoit Magimel as a man suffering from cancer, with Deneuve playing his mother.

Since the shoot was halted dozens of other French films have suffered the same fate because of the coronavirus.

Deneuve was last seen in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's latest film, "The Truth", alongside Juliette Binoche.

