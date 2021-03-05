UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Relief For Fans As Luxembourg Heads Back To The Movies

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:21 PM

Relief for fans as Luxembourg heads back to the movies

It was a cautious return, under strict hygiene rules. The stars didn't shine and the red carpet was never unrolled

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :It was a cautious return, under strict hygiene rules. The stars didn't shine and the red carpet was never unrolled.

But the Luxfilmfest motivated a small group of the Grand Duchy's cinephiles to return to the movies after a long absence.

Luxembourg's theatres have already reopened, the festival's artistic director Alexis Juncosa said, but his event has been the first post-lockdown outing for many fans.

This week's opening night audience was limited to a sell-out 100 guests, appropriately masked and distanced, but movie buffs were happy.

"It feels a bit like life is starting again. I feel safe. Everything seems to be very well managed," said moviegoer Corinne, before the curtain went up on "Nomadland", by Golden Globe-winning Chinese director Chloe Zhao.

"There are few people and everyone wears the mask," said Giulio, for whom going to the cinema amounted to a personal campaign for normality in a world haunted by the virus.

"Here, we go every week," he says, complaining that in his native Italy -- scene of one of Europe's worst Covid outbreaks -- the cinemas are still closed.

For the festival, moviegoers are issued seat numbers and the seats in use are all at least two metres (six and half feet) apart.

Eight dramatic films are in competition, along with six documentaries.

The audience can vote for their favourites by telephone text message, but the jury -- chaired by French actor Sandrine Bonnaire -- will follow proceedings virtually, from Paris.

- 'Island of the blessed' - The prize will be unveiled on March 13 on the eve of closing night, which organisers hope will attract several hundred moviegoers.

Juncosa says that to his knowledge his Luxembourg festival is the first to be held in Europe for live audiences since the pandemic began.

This year's Berlinale -- usually far bigger -- was held entirely online for critics and industry buyers but judged by a jury which watched the 15 contenders in a specially reserved cinema in the German capital.

Juncosa, a Frenchman in polyglot Luxembourg, said he wanted to use the event to "prove it's possible to enjoy culture without taking a risk".

"We hope, even at our small level, to help demonstrate that a festival is something that is feasible," he told AFP, lamenting the toll the pandemic has taken on cinema.

Created in 2011, the annual Luxfilmfest was cancelled last year during the first wave of Covid-19.

Cultural activity resumed in January in the country after the pandemic receded, creating what the president of the festival called "a sort of island of the blessed, in the arts".

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Europe China Vote German Paris Luxembourg Italy January March Gold Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Family alleges doctors' negligence after teenager ..

37 seconds ago

Anti-polio drive in Attock from March 29

39 seconds ago

US Optimism That COVID-19 Crisis is Easing Hits Re ..

41 seconds ago

France Opens Probe Against Eco-Activists For Paint ..

5 minutes ago

US hiring surges in February as Democrats move on ..

5 minutes ago

Canada approves Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.