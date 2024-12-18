Renowned Actor Ali Ejaz Remembered
Chand Sahkeel Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Sixth death anniversary of the renowned film, tv and stage actor Ali Ejaz was observed here and across the country on Wednesday.
Ali Ejaz was born in 1941 in Lahore. He started his career in 1967 and was well known for his role in a popular television comedy drama series 'Khawaja and Son'. He acted in over one hundred films. Ali Ejaz was awarded Pride of Performance in 1993. He died on this day in 2018 in Lahore.
