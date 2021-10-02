Renowned actor, 'King of Comedy' Umer Sharif passes away

UrduPoint.com

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:23 PM

Veteran actor, King of comedy and living-legend Umer Sharif who represented Pakistan at many international forums was ill for a long time has passed away on Saturday in Germany

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Veteran actor, King of comedy and living-legend Umer Sharif who represented Pakistan at many international forums was ill for a long time has passed away on Saturday in Germany.

Family sources has confirmed his death and said that the well-known artist Umer Sharif along with his wife was on his way to the United States for medical treatment. He was 66 years old.

Sharif was hospitalized in Berlin, where he breathed his last today, private channels reported.

Mohammad Umer, known professionally as Umer Shareef was born April 19, 1955. He was a Pakistani actor, comedian, director, producer and television personality. He was regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the sub-continent.

In 1974, Umer started his career in Karachi as a stage performer at the age of 14. He joined theater, using the stage name Umer Zarif but later renamed that to Umer Sharif. Some of his extremely popular comedy stage plays were 1989's Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha.

Sharif has received National awards for Best Director and Best Actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. He has received ten Nigar Awards. Sharif is the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year. He received three Graduate Awards. Sharif is also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

After the news of his death surfaced, social media flooded with messages of grief and sorrow.

