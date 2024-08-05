Renowned actor Shamim Ara remembered

The 8th death anniversary of renowned film actress of Pakistan Shamim Ara was observed here and across the country on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The 8th death anniversary of renowned film actress of Pakistan Shamim Ara was observed here and across the country on Monday.

Her birth name was Putli Bai but she worked in films under the stage name Shamim Ara.

She was born in 1938 in Aligarh, India.

Shamim Ara gave many super hit films of that time including Devdas, Doraha, Bhool, Humraz and Naila.

The actress has the honor of working with all the heroes of her time in the industry. She acted in a total of 503 films.

Shamim Ara's distinction hinges on her being the first woman director of the Pakistan film industry. She was honored by Nigar Award for 4 times.

The actress passed away on this day in 2016 in London after prolonged illness.