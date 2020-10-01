UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Actor 'Syed Kamal' Remembered

Chand Sahkeel 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:20 PM

Renowned actor 'Syed Kamal' remembered

Renowned actor and director of Pakistani film industry 'Syed Kamal' was remembered for recognizing his services and contribution towards film industry on his 11th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Renowned actor and director of Pakistani film industry 'Syed Kamal' was remembered for recognizing his services and contribution towards film industry on his 11th death anniversary.

Born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and British India on 27 April 1937, Kamal grew to prominence in the '60s and ruled over Pakistan's film industry till '70s.

He also performed in various television plays.

He was called 'Raj Kapoor of Pakistan' because of his striking resemblance to the top Indian actor, electronic channels reported.

Kamal acted in many memorable films, including Tauba, Thandi Sarak, Sawera, Apna Paraya, Road to Swat, Insan Aur Gadha, Behen Bhai, Jut Kuriyan Tau Darda, Aisa Bhi Hota Hai and Ashiana.

He also directed a number of films, including Shehnai, Yahan Say Wahan Tak, Doosri Maan, Meray Bacchay Meri Aankhein, Dard-i-Dil and Aaliya.

Syed Kamal died on October 1, 2009, at the age of 72, due to cardiac arrest.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Film And Movies Swat Road Died Meerut Tak April October TV Industry Top

Recent Stories

New training syllabus for ASP approved

2 minutes ago

Ricky Ponting, Babar Azam are my favorite, says Ab ..

19 minutes ago

Nearly 40% of breast cancer deaths are preventable ..

2 minutes ago

Australian PM announces billion-dollar boost for m ..

2 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr 18 Kashmiris in September

6 minutes ago

Defiant Salvini readies for migrant trial as allie ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.