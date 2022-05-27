Renowned actress Rani remembered on her death anniversary

The 29th death anniversary of famous actress Nasira Begum popularly known as Rani was observed on May 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The 29th death anniversary of famous actress Nasira Begum popularly known as Rani was observed on May 27.

In this connection a ceremony was organized by Malik Art Promoters here on Friday at Hyderabad Press Club auditorium.

Fans of Legendary actress and showbiz personalities shed light on the life of Rani Begum and her precious contribution in the field of acting.

Local singers performed on famous solo songs of Rani and received applause.