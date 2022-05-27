UrduPoint.com

Renowned Actress Rani Remembered On Her Death Anniversary

Chand Sahkeel Published May 27, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Renowned actress Rani remembered on her death anniversary

The 29th death anniversary of famous actress Nasira Begum popularly known as Rani was observed on May 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The 29th death anniversary of famous actress Nasira Begum popularly known as Rani was observed on May 27.

In this connection a ceremony was organized by Malik Art Promoters here on Friday at Hyderabad Press Club auditorium.

Fans of Legendary actress and showbiz personalities shed light on the life of Rani Begum and her precious contribution in the field of acting.

Local singers performed on famous solo songs of Rani and received applause.

Related Topics

Showbiz Hyderabad May

Recent Stories

US Will Continue to Seek Appropriate Chances to De ..

US Will Continue to Seek Appropriate Chances to Deter North Korea Militarily - P ..

25 seconds ago
 Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

27 seconds ago
 Ukraine's Statehood Under Threat, it May Be Forced ..

Ukraine's Statehood Under Threat, it May Be Forced to Merge With Poland - Yanuko ..

28 seconds ago
 Encroachment removed from many localities of Hyder ..

Encroachment removed from many localities of Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Akhtar Munir appointed as MD APP

Akhtar Munir appointed as MD APP

5 minutes ago
 Right activist Lala Haleem Shaikh dies of heart at ..

Right activist Lala Haleem Shaikh dies of heart attack

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.