UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Film Director S. Suleman Passes Away

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 8 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:21 PM

Renowned Film Director S. Suleman passes away

Legendary Pakistani actor and Film Director Syed Suleman passed away on Wednesday at a Private hospital in Lahore. He was 86

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Legendary Pakistani actor and Film Director Syed Suleman passed away on Wednesday at a Private hospital in Lahore. He was 86.

According to Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), S. Suleman was born in Hyderabad Deccan, British India. He was married to Zarrin Panna.

He dedicated five decades of his life to Lollywood.

S. Suleman directed around 50 films between 1961 and 1998. He was also the younger brother of legendary actor Santosh Kumar. His filmography includes hits such as Gulfam, Muhabbat, Aag, and Baji, Ilzaam, Tasveer, Uff Yeh Biwiyan, Baharoun ki Manzil, Pia Milan Ki Aas, Tasveer and Tamasha. He was awarded ten times with Nigar awards.

He was considered a 'Master' of his craft.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Film And Movies Married Hyderabad Milan

Recent Stories

Renowned intellectual Anwer Maqsood, veteran actor ..

4 minutes ago

London High Court Rejects Ex-Yukos Shareholders' L ..

27 seconds ago

Karoonjhar Range district Tharparkar has about 26 ..

28 seconds ago

Young scholar secures distinction as successfully ..

30 seconds ago

Engineering Wing team inspect ongoing work under P ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court fixes hearing on references a ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.