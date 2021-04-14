Renowned Film Director S. Suleman passes away

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Legendary Pakistani actor and Film Director Syed Suleman passed away on Wednesday at a Private hospital in Lahore. He was 86.

According to Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), S. Suleman was born in Hyderabad Deccan, British India. He was married to Zarrin Panna.

He dedicated five decades of his life to Lollywood.

S. Suleman directed around 50 films between 1961 and 1998. He was also the younger brother of legendary actor Santosh Kumar. His filmography includes hits such as Gulfam, Muhabbat, Aag, and Baji, Ilzaam, Tasveer, Uff Yeh Biwiyan, Baharoun ki Manzil, Pia Milan Ki Aas, Tasveer and Tamasha. He was awarded ten times with Nigar awards.

He was considered a 'Master' of his craft.