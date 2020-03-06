UrduPoint.com
Renowned 'King Of Comedy' Amanullah Khan Passed Away

Chand Sahkeel 57 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:55 PM

Renowned 'King of Comedy' Amanullah Khan Passed away

Veteran actor, King of comedy and living-legend of Pakistan's theater industry, Amanullah Khan passed away on Friday morning, He was 70

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Veteran actor, King of comedy and living-legend of Pakistan's theater industry, Amanullah Khan passed away on Friday morning, He was 70.

Family sources confirmed his death and said Amanullah Khan was hospitalized in January 2018. He was treated in the intensive care unit of a local hospital in Lahore but was released later.

He was reportedly suffering from a common cold and then developed some complications. He died today (6 March) 2020 due to lungs and kidney failure.

His performed on various stage dramas, films and accumulated audience appreciation for his unique style, ptv,private news channels reported.

Sohail Ahmad one of his fellow comedian has also confirmed his death and expressed deep grief over the death of prominent stage actor and comedian.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

