Renowned playback singer A Nayyar remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The eighth death anniversary of renowned playback singer A Nayyar was observed here and across the country on Monday.

A Nayyar's real name was Arther Nayyar. He was born in 1950 in Sahiwal.

He started his singing career in 1974 with Pakistan Television's program 'Naye Funkar' and later sang a number of songs for the film industry as a playback singer. He sang more than 4000 film songs in his career including 'Ek Baat Kaho Dildara', 'Chand Tare Ghata, Phul Shabnam Saba', 'Pyaar To Ek Din Hona Tha', 'Jnagle Mein Mangal and Tere Hi Dum Se' became very famous.

He was decorated with Nigar Award five times.

A Nayyar passed away on this date in 2016 in Lahore.