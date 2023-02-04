UrduPoint.com

Renowned Playback Singer Mujeeb Alam Remembered On His Birth Anniversary

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published February 04, 2023 | 06:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Renowned playback singer Mujeeb Alam was remembered on his birth anniversary here on Saturday and tributes were paid to him for his contribution as a singer in the Pakistani film industry.

He was born on February 4, 1948, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India in an Urdu-speaking family. During his short film career, he sang dozens of hit songs in the late 1960s and remained popular with cinema viewers. However, he lost his popularity in the mid-1970s as more versatile singers like Akhlaq Ahmed and A. Nayyar entered Pakistan film industry.

Mujeeb Alam's songs were picturized on film artists like Nadeem, Waheed Murad,and Muhammad Ali.

Some of his famous songs were "Main teray ajnabi shehr main", "Main tera shehr chhor jaon ga", "Main khushi se kion na gaoon, mera dil bhi gaa raha hai", and "Woh naqab rukh ulat kar meray samnay na aain".

The song which earned him real fame was "Woh meray samnay tasweer banay baithay hain" for (Chakori) in 1967. Mujeeb Alam won the Nigar Award for the song. He also sang songs in Bangla, Punjabi and Pushto languages, and has almost 12 audio albums to his credit.

He also won a Nigar Award for a song about love for the mother, 'Aye maan teri soorat kay Aagay' in film (Qulli).

He died at the age of 56 on June 2, 2004, in Karachi.

