Renowned Punjabi Actress Anjuman Performs Second Marriage At The Age Of 64

Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:25 PM

Renowned Punjabi actress Anjuman performs second marriage at the age of 64

The pictures of their marriage are being shared on social media.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) Former Punjabi actress Anjuman has tied the knot to film producer Lucky Ali at the age of 64.

This is Anjuman’s second marriage. The actress has three kids from her first marriage.

Her first husband, Mubeen Malik, was killed in 2013.

Anjum tied the knot with Mubeen Malik in a private ceremony on June 17.

The event was attended by the couple’s relatives, and friends.

Her new husband, Lucky Ali, has gifted her a house and a car on their wedding.

Anjuman was one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry who rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s. She has starred in films like Wadey Ki Zanjeer, Sher Khan, Chan Varyam, Jeedar, and others.

