UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Qawal Sher Miandad Injured As Dacoits Open Fire In Faisalabad

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:38 PM

Renowned Qawal Sher Miandad injured as dacoits open fire in Faisalabad

Renowned Qawal Sher Miandad was critically injured after his vehicle was fired upon by dacoits on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Renowned Qawal Sher Miandad was critically injured after his vehicle was fired upon by dacoits on Friday.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Madina Town area when Sher Miandad was returning after qawali performance in a function.

The dacoits looted two mobiles, cash worth two lakh and other valuables from him and opened fire in an escape bid, private channels reported.

Sher Miandad is receiving treatment at Civil Hospital where he is said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja has asked CPO Faisalabad to compile a report on the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Fire Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Int'l watchdogs have closed their eyes over Milita ..

3 minutes ago

Total of 23 Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Atta ..

3 minutes ago

Baxter backs away from England talk

3 minutes ago

60% construction work of Mianwali-Sargodha road co ..

3 minutes ago

Death toll in Ghana church collapse rises to 21

14 minutes ago

India's capital chokes on 'severe' smog as farm fi ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.