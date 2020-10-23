Renowned Qawal Sher Miandad injured as dacoits open fire in Faisalabad

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Renowned Qawal Sher Miandad was critically injured after his vehicle was fired upon by dacoits on Friday.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Madina Town area when Sher Miandad was returning after qawali performance in a function.

The dacoits looted two mobiles, cash worth two lakh and other valuables from him and opened fire in an escape bid, private channels reported.

Sher Miandad is receiving treatment at Civil Hospital where he is said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja has asked CPO Faisalabad to compile a report on the incident.