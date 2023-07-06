Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

(@Abdulla99267510)

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2023) Coco Lee, the celebrated singer who captivated audiences across Asia in the 1990s and 2000s, has sadly passed away at the age of 48.

Born in Hong Kong, Lee later relocated to the United States during her childhood and went on to release albums in both Mandarin and English languages.

Her musical talent extended beyond singing, as she also lent her voice to the lead character in the Mandarin version of Disney's Mulan and delivered a captivating performance of a song from the acclaimed film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon at the 2001 Oscars.

Tragically, Lee had been in a coma since a recent suicide attempt. Her older sisters, Carol and Nancy, revealed in a heartfelt Facebook post that she had been battling depression for several years. After her suicide attempt at home on Sunday, she was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away on Wednesday.

Throughout her illustrious career spanning 29 years, Lee not only brought joy to her fans through her music and dance, but she also paved the way for Chinese singers in the international music scene.

Her contributions were acknowledged and cherished by her sisters, who expressed their deep admiration for her perseverance and dedication to representing the Chinese community on a global stage.

Lee's musical accomplishments included singing the Mandarin version of the Mulan theme song, "Reflection," and her song "Before I Fall in love" featured on the soundtrack of the 1999 Hollywood film Runaway Bride, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. She graced various stages around the world, including a memorable performance at the Michael Jackson & Friends benefit concert in South Korea in 1999. Additionally, Lee served as a judge on notable tv talent shows such as Chinese Idol.

Reflecting on the challenges she faced, Coco Lee took to Instagram on New Year's Eve to share her struggles with major life changes and described the year 2022 as an "incredibly difficult year." Her untimely passing leaves a void in the music industry, and she will be remembered as a shining star who touched the hearts of many with her exceptional talent and unwavering spirit.