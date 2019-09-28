Renowned Soviet, Russian Theater, Film Director Mark Zakharov Dies Aged 85

Mark Zakharov, a famous Soviet and Russian theater director and filmmaker, the artistic director of Moscow's Lenkom Theater, died on Saturday at the age of 85, Mark Varshaver, Lenkom theater manager, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Mark Zakharov, a famous Soviet and Russian theater director and filmmaker, the artistic director of Moscow's Lenkom Theater, died on Saturday at the age of 85, Mark Varshaver, Lenkom theater manager, told Sputnik.

"Terrible catastrophe.

Mark Zakharov died two hours ago in a hospital as a result of repeated pneumonia," Varshaver said.

Varshaver added that exact dates of a mourning ceremony and funeral would be announced later.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed deep sorrow over the filmmaker's death, adding that the president would soon send a telegram of condolences to Zakharov's family.