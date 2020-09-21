UrduPoint.com
Renowned Sufi Qawwal 'Maqbool Ahmad Sabri Remembered

Renowned Sufi Qawaal and Naatkhuwan 'Maqbool Ahmad Sabri' was remembered on his 9th death anniversary on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Renowned Sufi Qawaal and Naatkhuwan 'Maqbool Ahmad Sabri' was remembered on his 9th death anniversary on Monday.

Maqbool Ahmed Sabri was a Pakistani Qawwali singer and a prominent member of the Sabri Brothers, a well-known qawwali group in Pakistan during the 1970s�1990s.

He received his qawwali and music training at an early age and recorded his first qawwali at the age of 17 in 1958 with his elder brother Ghulam Fareed Sabri and then formed a group called Sabri Brothers.

In 1970, he was awarded the Pride of Performance Award. His first international performance followed soon after, when in 1975, he performed in New York. Some of his most important qawwalis include 'Bhar do jholi' and 'Mera koi nahin hai tere siwa'.

Sabri Brothers were honoured with the Pride of Performance award by the President of Pakistan in 1978, ptv news channel reported.

Maqbool Sabri was born in Kalyana in eastern Punjab, he was initially educated in the Hindustani classical music tradition by his father Ustad Inayat Hussain Sabri and his beloved elder brother Ghulam Farid Sabri.

Maqbool Ahmed Sabri initially learnt music from his father Ustad Inayat Hussain Sabri and his elder brother Ghulam Farid Sabri.

Later, Maqbool Ahmed Sabri and his elder brothers Ghulam Farid Sabri and Kamal Ahmed Sabri furthered their knowledge of music.

Maqbool was considered a master of improvisational wordplay, often making references in urdu and Punjabi, as well as Persian or Arabic, to historical events or to traditional poetry.

Maqbool Ahmed Sabri was also a poet who wrote famous qawwalis which included koi mujhse pooche main kya chahta hoo madine mei thodi jagah chahta hoo, and Ajmer ko jaana hai etc.

Maqbool Ahmed Sabri was treated in a hospital in South Africa for two months because he was suffering from heart problems and diabetes.

He died in South Africa on Wednesday 21 September 2011 due to cardiac arrest. He was buried near his brother Ghulam Farid Sabri's grave.

