Renowned TV, film actress Roohi Bano remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The birth anniversary of famous television and film actress Roohi Bano was observed on Thursday.

Roohi Bano was born in Karachi on Aug 10, 1951. She was the daughter of Alla Rakha, a noted tabla player of India and half-sister of Indian music virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain.

She was known for her roles in Kiran Kahani, Zard Gulab and Darwaza, Dehleez, Sarab, Neeley Hath.

Some of the films in which she acted included Umang, Pakistan, Rastey ka Pather, Bara Aadmi and Kainat.

She was known as the queen of melancholy because she portrayed mournful and pessimistic roles in dramas and films.

She was conferred the Pride of Performance award by the President of Pakistan in 1981.

She also earned many ptv awards, notably Nigar Award, Graduate Award and Lux Lifetime Achievement Award.

She breathed her last on January 25, 2019.