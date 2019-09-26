Reserved judgment on Model Qandeel Baloch murder case to be announced today

(@Aneesah05582539)

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Model Court (MC) Multan has reserved judgment in Model girl Qandeel Baloch murder case which will be announced today.The hearing of the case has been concluded and the court has reserved judgment following the completion of cross questioning and arguments by the lawyers of both sides.Model Qandeel Baloch was allegedly murdered by her brother on July 15, 2016 for honor.

Declaring Wasim brother of Qandeel Baloch as main accused the police had arrested him.

He had confessed his offence as well.In the last hearing of the case the accused including Wasim, Mufti Qavi, Haq Nawaz, Aslam Shaheen and Abdul Basit appeared in the court. Mother of Qandeel Baloch was also present in the court.It is pertinent to mention here that the decision of the case will be announced after prolonged judicial proceedings spanning 3 years, 2 months and 11 days.