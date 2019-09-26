UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reserved Judgment On Model Qandeel Baloch Murder Case To Be Announced Today

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:18 PM

Reserved judgment on Model Qandeel Baloch murder case to be announced today

Model Court (MC) Multan has reserved judgment in Model girl Qandeel Baloch murder case which will be announced today

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Model Court (MC) Multan has reserved judgment in Model girl Qandeel Baloch murder case which will be announced today.The hearing of the case has been concluded and the court has reserved judgment following the completion of cross questioning and arguments by the lawyers of both sides.Model Qandeel Baloch was allegedly murdered by her brother on July 15, 2016 for honor.

Declaring Wasim brother of Qandeel Baloch as main accused the police had arrested him.

He had confessed his offence as well.In the last hearing of the case the accused including Wasim, Mufti Qavi, Haq Nawaz, Aslam Shaheen and Abdul Basit appeared in the court. Mother of Qandeel Baloch was also present in the court.It is pertinent to mention here that the decision of the case will be announced after prolonged judicial proceedings spanning 3 years, 2 months and 11 days.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Murder Police Lawyers Qandeel Baloch July 2016 Mufti Court

Recent Stories

Return Ahmad Mustafa Kanju to his family: HRCP

8 minutes ago

Taxing agriculture can reduce poverty, unemploymen ..

17 minutes ago

Pioneering show Transparent' takes final musical ..

3 minutes ago

Mahira Khan to spread magic at the Paris Fashion W ..

3 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat to participate in London marathon fo ..

3 minutes ago

Eight law violators held during search operation i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.