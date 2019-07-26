Resham advises new artists to seek guidance from seniors

Film star and TV artist Rashem has said that new artists were talented but they need to seek guidance from senior artists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : Film star and tv artist Rashem has said that new artists were talented but they need to seek guidance from senior artists.

She said that now Pakistan film industry has started making progress after a very long time.

She said that now it was an appropriate time to return to our golden age as the Indian films have been banned for exhibition in Pakistan.

Talking to APP here on Friday, she said that TV drama industry was busy in making formal drama serials, while the drama producers need to produce plays on different subjects related to social and economic problems, being faced by the people.

She recalled that dramas of old times were popular due to their different subjects.