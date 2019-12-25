Resham Khan Announced Her Marriage Plans

(@Aneesah05582539)

Resham Khan is one of the most famous actresses and models of Pakistan. She is one of the highest-paid actresses of Pakistani television and has won a National Award for Best Actress, for her performance in film Sangam

Her notable film work includes Jeeva, Ghunghat, Dupatta Jal Raha Hai , Pal Do Pal and Swaarangi. She won a Nigar Best Actress Award, for film Jannat Ki Talash. Resham is currently 51. She has finally decided to get married to her Mr.

Right.

Resham has finally revealed to get married next year. According to reports, she believes that the right time to get married has come and its time for her to get married to make her life more peaceful and energetic.

According to reports, she further revealed that it took her a lot of time to find the right partner but now her quest for a partner has ended. In 2020, she will become a bride.Resham Khan has not further revealed about her husband to be. We have to wait to know about her husband to be.