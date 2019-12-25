UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resham Khan Announced Her Marriage Plans

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 03:35 PM

Resham Khan Announced Her Marriage Plans

Resham Khan is one of the most famous actresses and models of Pakistan. She is one of the highest-paid actresses of Pakistani television and has won a National Award for Best Actress, for her performance in film Sangam

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) Resham Khan is one of the most famous actresses and models of Pakistan. She is one of the highest-paid actresses of Pakistani television and has won a National Award for Best Actress, for her performance in film Sangam.

Her notable film work includes Jeeva, Ghunghat, Dupatta Jal Raha Hai , Pal Do Pal and Swaarangi. She won a Nigar Best Actress Award, for film Jannat Ki Talash. Resham is currently 51. She has finally decided to get married to her Mr.

Right.

Resham has finally revealed to get married next year. According to reports, she believes that the right time to get married has come and its time for her to get married to make her life more peaceful and energetic.

According to reports, she further revealed that it took her a lot of time to find the right partner but now her quest for a partner has ended. In 2020, she will become a bride.Resham Khan has not further revealed about her husband to be. We have to wait to know about her husband to be.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Married Resham 2020 TV Best

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah Harassed By Hundreds Of Men In Dubai

6 minutes ago

Mahira Khan and Faiza Saleem will give you a laugh ..

6 minutes ago

SALU VC urges the youth to follow footprints of Qu ..

6 minutes ago

Christian community celebrate Christmas in Khairpu ..

8 minutes ago

Stokes rejoins England team as ill father does bet ..

8 minutes ago

AJK-based Christian community celebrates Christmas ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.