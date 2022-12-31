UrduPoint.com

Resham Rejects Marriage Rumours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 31, 2022 | 06:08 PM

Resham rejects marriage rumours

The actress says she will reveal her marriage with her fans and followers whenever it happens.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2022) Lollywood star Resham has rejected the rumours about her marriage, saying that there were baseless rumours as some elements wanted to damage her dignity.

Talking to a local media outlet, the actress said, “I’m not getting married but there are certain elements who want to tarnish my image and want to damage my dignity,”.

She stated that marriage rumours were nothing but propaganda.

“I have struggled a lot and worked really hard with honesty to make my space in the industry. My fans know my career journey and they are the best to judge me,” said the actress, adding that she never made any announcement about her marriage.

Resham also faced similar rumours back in 2013 that she was going to marry Pakistani-French Designer Mahmood Bhatti. In 2018, again, rumours emerged that she was getting married with a Europe based businessman.

She said, “I’m totally unaware about these elements who are spreading fake rumours about me. The truth is that I have never said anything about my marriage. I surprise at how such rumours are taking form and why some people will pull off something like this,”.

She stated that these elements also spread false about her age and relationship.

“Similar elements spread false stories about my age and one month ago, news about my attachment with a local singer also surfaced but I avoid such things in my career and my fans know me very well,” she added.

“Why would I keep my marriage secret?,” she asked.

She said she would reveal her marriage plan with her fans and followers whenever it happened, making it clear that she did not want publicity through fake rumours.

The actress urged the people to avoid from such kind of propaganda.

