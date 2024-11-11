Revival Of Classical Theatre Reviewed
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published November 11, 2024 | 08:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A significant meeting focused on the revival of classical theatre committee was convened at Alhamra, the Mall, under the chairmanship of Punjab Secretary for Information and Culture, Tahir Raza Hamdani.
The Executive Director of Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, attended the meeting. The delegation included artistes such as Iftikhar Thakur, Agha Majid, Tahir Naushad, Shahid Khan, Saleem Albela, and Wajid Khan.
Hamdani said that the purpose of the meeting was to deliberate on initiatives to revitalise high-quality theatre in Punjab and to re-establish public interest in family-friendly theatrical performances. He highlighted that the government is dedicated to recognising and supporting the invaluable contributions of artistes who are crucial in preserving Pakistan's cultural heritage. Mr. Hamdani underscored that the government of Punjab considers its artistes a national treasure and is fully committed to fostering their welfare and development through all possible measures.
During the discussion, the theatre artistes expressed gratitude for the Punjab government’s decision to include them in the strategic planning for theatre revival.
They appreciated the government’s commitment to upholding artistic integrity by focusing on the quality of scripts, direction, and the caliber of actor performances. The artistes agreed that such initiatives are promising and will elevate the standard of theatrical productions across the province.
Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid affirmed that the public would soon experience the realisation of the Punjab government’s cultural vision at Alhamra. She shared that Alhamra is set to present a series of high-quality theatrical performances centered around cross-cultural themes, aiming to captivate and engage audiences from diverse backgrounds and all walks of life.
She emphasised that these efforts align with the government’s dedication, especially from Minister Information and Culture Azma Bokhari, to enriching the cultural landscape and providing accessible, meaningful art experiences for the people of Punjab.
