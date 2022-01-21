UrduPoint.com

Rhea Chakraborty Shares Unseen Video With Sushant Singh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2022 | 03:52 PM

The actress has shared the video clip to pay tribute to her boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh on his birthday anniversary.

MUMBAI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2022) Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared an unseen video clip of her boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea Chakraborty shared a sweet throwback reel with the Dil Bechara actor to pay him tribute on special occasion.

In the video, British rock band Pink Floyd’s song ‘Wish You Were Here’ could be heard in the background of the video.

She wrote,“Miss you so much” followed by a heart emoji.

