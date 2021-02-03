UrduPoint.com
Rihana Extends Support For Protesting Farmers In India

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:51 AM

Rihana extends support for protesting farmers in India

The World popular singer says why they [Americans] are not talking about farmers protest and used hash tag of farmers protest.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2021) World’s popular singer Rihana extended support to Indian farmers protesting against the Modi government for their rights.

Taking to Twitter, “Love the way you lie” hit maker strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for passing new laws that affected the farmers.

She wrote: “Why aren’t we talking about this?!,”. The singer also tweeted the CNN story about the farmers’ protests.

The farmers are protesting for their rights for last couple of weeks and now the human rights organizations and prominent personalities from around the world have raised their voice for the farmers in India.

