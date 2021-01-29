Rimal Ali Joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:01 PM
The transgender says that this is a matter of great pride for her and she will raise voice for the people like herself.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2021) Rimal Ali, renowned transgender-cum-actor joined ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI).
Rimal Ali secured membership of the party and of Pakistan Human Rights Commission.
“It’s a matter of great pride and I will raise my voice for the people like herself,” said Rimal Ali after her jointing ruling PTI.
The transgender was subjected to severe torture earlier this month. In a video message, Rimal had accused an influential person of mentally and physically torturing her and her head was also shaved .
Rimal had said that Jahanzeb Khan would responsible if anything happened to her life.
In a video message, the transgender had said:“My life is in danger and If anything wrong happens to me Jahanzeb will be responsible,”.