UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rimal Ali Joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:01 PM

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

The transgender says that this is a matter of great pride for her and she will raise voice for the people like herself.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2021) Rimal Ali, renowned transgender-cum-actor joined ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI).

Rimal Ali secured membership of the party and of Pakistan Human Rights Commission.

“It’s a matter of great pride and I will raise my voice for the people like herself,” said Rimal Ali after her jointing ruling PTI.

The transgender was subjected to severe torture earlier this month. In a video message, Rimal had accused an influential person of mentally and physically torturing her and her head was also shaved .

Rimal had said that Jahanzeb Khan would responsible if anything happened to her life.

In a video message, the transgender had said:“My life is in danger and If anything wrong happens to me Jahanzeb will be responsible,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jahanzeb Khan

Recent Stories

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

35 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

36 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

36 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

42 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

46 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.