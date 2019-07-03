Riz Ahmed blames 'racial profiling' in US for keeping him off flight ahead of 'Star Wars' event

Prominent British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed, who played a role in the in 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", says he missed a convention held in April in Chicago to celebrate the movie because racial profiling got him offloaded from a flight, according to the Hollywood Reporter

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Prominent British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed, who played a role in the in 2016 's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", says he missed a convention held in April in Chicago to celebrate the movie because racial profiling got him offloaded from a flight, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Ahmed, 36, said US Homeland Security blocked him from boarding a Chicago-bound flight, forcing him to miss a scheduled appearance at the Windy City's Star Wars Celebration.

"It's really scary to be a Muslim right now, super scary," Ahmed was quoted as saying at the Creative Arts Agency Amplify conference last week in his first comments about missing the Chicago convention. "I've often wondered, is this going to be the year when they round us up, if this is going to be the year they put (President Donald) Trump's registry into action. If this is going to be the year they ship us all off." The London-born actor said he has endured unnecessary stops and searches in airports for at least the last 15 years treatment that belongs a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, not the US in 2019, he added.

Ahmed went on to discuss the limited roles for Muslim actors in Hollywood.

"I think lives are quite literally at stake here," he said, urging Hollywood to change how Muslims are portrayed on the screen. "The representation of Muslims on screen that feeds the policies that get enacted, the people that get killed, the countries that get invaded.

" During the conference, Ahmed noted how Muslim stars like himself, American comedian Hasan Minaj and US Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad can have success, but there are still "systemic" obstacles Muslim actors face.

"How I do what I do is because like all of you here, I'm a code-switcher. We all know how to change the way we talk, the way we dress, the way we walk as we enter one room or another," Ahmed told the audience, reports The International news.

"We all know how to navigate terrain that isn't of our own making. That's how I can do it, but that's not why I do what I do. The why is because I don't want to have to code-switch anymore." Ahmed earned his breakthrough acting role opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the acclaimed 2014 thriller Nightcrawler. It led to him being cast in Rogue One as pilot Bodhi Rook and as Nasir Khan in HBO's mini-serises The Night Of. The HBO series earned Ahmed an Emmy win for Oustanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, becoming the first Muslim to win a leading Emmy award.

The British-Pakistani actor, who also performs as Riz MC, has been vocal about pushing for better roles and representation for Muslim actors in Hollywood. In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ahmed said he would "rather be broke" than have to play a stereotypical terrorist character.