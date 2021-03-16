UrduPoint.com
Riz Ahmed Is The First Muslim Actor Nominated For Oscar Award

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 02:02 PM

Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim actor nominated for Oscar Award

He is the first actor of Pakistani Origin who has been nominated for this year Oscar Award for his remarkable performance in South of Metal.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2021) Riz Ahmed, a British-Pakistani actor, is the first Muslim star who will get Oscar Award of the best actor this year, the latest reports say.

Ahmed is the first actor who is of Pakistani origin for being nominated for an Oscar in the category of the best actor for his remarkable performance in South of Metal.

The film was nominated for this award because six other factors including best picture, best actor, best supporting actor for Paul Raci, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Sound.

In reaction to his nomination, Riz Ahmed said that it may be for everyone who could find themselves getting inspired and connected by it.

The Actor said: “ I’m all for it if there is a way in which people can find themselves in this moment and can feel inspired and connected on a deeper level,”.

“There are so many ways to view it whether it is as the first British Pakistani or as the first guy from Wembley,” said Riaz Ahmed known as Riz Ahmed.

“It is a blessing as long as people feels it like an opportunity than ever before to really connect and feel included I this moment,” he added.

He continued: “ It’s why we do it, to stretch our hearts and stretch our minds and in the process stretch culture,”.

The actor said that they should stretch culture with an approach and it should wide enough that if we try to find ourselves there we must find ourselves.

He said that these changes were not just something that’s good politically or socially. He stated that it was something which allowed stories and storytelling to get back to its original intension which was to embrace all of them.

The 93rd academy Awards will air on Sunday, April 25 on ABC at 8pm ET.

