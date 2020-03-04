UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rock Band Genesis Reunites For UK Tour

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:31 PM

Rock band Genesis reunites for UK tour

British rock band Genesis, known for hits such as "Land of Confusion" and "I Can't Dance", announced plans Wednesday for their first tour in 13 years

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :British rock band Genesis, known for hits such as "Land of Confusion" and "I Can't Dance", announced plans Wednesday for their first tour in 13 years.

Phil Collins, the lead singer and drummer who went on to have a successful solo career, will join guitarist Mike Rutherford and keyboard player Tony Banks for the UK tour dubbed "The Last Domino?" The trio, all aged 69, will be joined by Collins' son Nicholas, 18, who will take over from his father on drums, and longtime sideman Daryl Stuermer on guitar and bass.

Appearing with Rutherford and Banks on BBC radio, Collins said they would be playing a mix of big hits and some of their older songs.

"There are songs that you feel you have to play because the audience, you know, will feel cheated if you didn't," he said.

"And then it's a question of putting the rest of the stuff together from songs that maybe we haven't played for a long time." Genesis has sold more than 100 million albums since its formation in 1966 by school friends Banks and Rutherford together with Peter Gabriel, who left in 1975.

He was replaced on vocals by drummer Collins, who himself left in 1996 to go it alone.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, with eight UK dates so far listed on their website in November and December.

Related Topics

Sale Lead United Kingdom November December All From Million

Recent Stories

Sherry Rehman calls Qamar “abusive man”, seeks ..

24 minutes ago

WB offers $12 billion in support of countries' res ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 5.84 bln being spent on Nishtar-II project

10 minutes ago

President lauded for his initiative on Presidentia ..

11 minutes ago

Commissioner calls for collective efforts to elimi ..

37 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) re-launches te ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.