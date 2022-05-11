Rohit shares poster of upcoming film 'Cirkus'

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ranveer Singh and many big names including Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde have also been featured in the film.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/ Pakiatan Point News-May 11th, 2022) Rohit Shetty unveiled the poster of his upcoming film Cirkus featuring Ranveer Singh in lead role on his social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the director shared the first look of the comedy drama as he revealed the star cast of the movie.

He wrote,, “It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... ONCE AGAIN!”

Shetty also said, “Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what I am today!”

“'Cirkus' is a christmas gift for you and your family!” the director shared. “Kyunki iss ‘Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!!”.

The 83 actor will essay double role with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as the lead heroines in the film.

Ranveer also shared the poster of his movie and wrote, “Let’s bring the house down this Christmas!!!!!! #CirkusThisChristmas”.

Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma are the other actors.

The movie, which is an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, will hit the theaters this year in December.