Rohman Shawl Joins Sushmita Sen To Wish Dance Instructor Pritam Shikhare On Birthday

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:15 PM

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples of Bollywood. Unlike other couples from the industry, the two don't shy away from expressing their fondness for each other and keep admitting their love on social media

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples of Bollywood. Unlike other couples from the industry, the two don't shy away from expressing their fondness for each other and keep admitting their love on social media.From spending time with each other on home or vacationing together in a foreign land, the two have been inseparable since last many months.On Friday, Sushmita took to social media to pen a heartwarming birthday note for her dance teacher Pritam Shikare, who she lovingly calls 'Maa'.

"Portrait of a Mother. Happpppyyyyyyyy Birthday Maa @pritam_shikhare. To your health & happiness always!!! We love you sooooooo much!!!@nupur_shikhare @rohmanshawl Renee, Alisah & your Princess #duggadugga," Sushmita wrote on Instagram along with a picture of Shikare.Interestingly, Sush's beau Rohman was also quick to send his wishes to Shikare on social media and left an adorable birthday message for her.

Adressing her as 'Maa', Rohman wrote, "Happy birthday MAA." For the unversed, Sushmita has been learning Kathak from Pritam Shikhare, who she considers as his mother and teacher.Earlier this year, she had introduced the dance instructor to all her fans in a video on Instagram, writing, "A simple count that can lead to such happiness, poise, awareness, balance, rhythm & grace This beautiful soul @pritam_shikhare who I consider as both my Maa & Guru, always takes me back to basics, a source that is pure & divinely childlike!! A place where I twirl & laugh, dancing with abandonment to the sound of 12345!!!I love you Pritam Maa, keep spreading your infectious positive energies, the world needs it!!! #sharing #happiness #love #ayearofcelebrations #25years #missuniverse1994 #indiaI love you guys!!!!."

More Stories From Showbiz

