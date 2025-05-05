Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chaand Tara and Haadsa actress shares personal insights on a local show

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2025) Popular next-generation actress and content creator Romaisa Khan has made an interesting revelation about her social life, stating that she now only maintains friendships with girls.

Romaisa, known for her roles in dramas like Chaand Tara and Haadsa, shared personal insights during an appearance on a local talk show.

“In my childhood, I used to mingle more with boys because I didn’t get along well with girls back then,” she said. “But over time, my perspective changed, and now all of my closest friendships are with girls,”.

She further explained that while she still knows boys and meets them at social gatherings, she no longer has any close male friends.

Romaisa also mentioned that she is open and friendly when interacting with girls on Instagram, but tends to avoid responding to direct messages (DMs) from boys.