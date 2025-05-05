Open Menu

Romaisa Khan Reveals She Now Only Keeps Friendships With Girls

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 05, 2025 | 01:41 PM

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

Chaand Tara and Haadsa actress shares personal insights on a local show

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2025) Popular next-generation actress and content creator Romaisa Khan has made an interesting revelation about her social life, stating that she now only maintains friendships with girls.

Romaisa, known for her roles in dramas like Chaand Tara and Haadsa, shared personal insights during an appearance on a local talk show.

“In my childhood, I used to mingle more with boys because I didn’t get along well with girls back then,” she said. “But over time, my perspective changed, and now all of my closest friendships are with girls,”.

She further explained that while she still knows boys and meets them at social gatherings, she no longer has any close male friends.

Romaisa also mentioned that she is open and friendly when interacting with girls on Instagram, but tends to avoid responding to direct messages (DMs) from boys.

Related Topics

Male Tara All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

1 minute ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

28 minutes ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

32 minutes ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

1 hour ago
 Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to ..

Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism

2 hours ago
vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicalit ..

Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

13 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Showbiz