Berlin (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Romanian sex tape satire "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" by Radu Jude won the Berlin film festival's Golden Bear top prize Friday.

The film skewers pandemic-era social hypocrisy, telling the story of a teacher whose home pornography video winds up on the internet.