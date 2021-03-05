UrduPoint.com
Romanian Film 'Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn' Wins Berlinale's Golden Bear

Fri 05th March 2021

Romanian film 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn' wins Berlinale's Golden Bear

Romanian sex tape satire "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" by Radu Jude won the Berlin film festival's Golden Bear top prize Friday

Berlin (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Romanian sex tape satire "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" by Radu Jude won the Berlin film festival's Golden Bear top prize Friday.

The film skewers pandemic-era social hypocrisy, telling the story of a teacher whose home pornography video winds up on the internet.

