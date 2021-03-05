Romanian Film 'Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn' Wins Berlinale's Golden Bear
Berlin (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Romanian sex tape satire "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" by Radu Jude won the Berlin film festival's Golden Bear top prize Friday.
The film skewers pandemic-era social hypocrisy, telling the story of a teacher whose home pornography video winds up on the internet.