Rung School to organise 'Ghazal Night' on weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Rung school of Arts and Music will arrange a 'Ghazal Night' featuring famous ghazal artists from Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Saturday (Feb 15th).

Aiming to rejuvenate this fading genre of music, Rung School has invited singers trained in both classical and modern music by Ustad Shaukat Manzoor, Babu Bhai, Nayab Ali Khan and Mohammad Azam.

Besides the local artist, Singers of Studio Art from (YSU) will also be performing live at Rung School of Music and Arts to enthrall the audiences who were passionate about the ghazal recitation and soulful poetry.

Management of Rung School told that this event has been aimed to pay tribute to the greatest Ghazal singers of Pakistan including Iqbal Bano, Noor Jahan, Mehdi Hassan and the likes.

He added that quality poetry and music would always have a soulful impact and win over the hearts of the audience as it did with these legendary voices in the past.

"Ghazal is a classical literary genre but light ghazal has its roots in folk music played with traditional instruments", he said.