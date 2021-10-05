Russian actress, director blast off to film first movie in space

(@Aneesah05582539)

Moscow, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :A Russian actress and film director blasted off to the International Space Station on Tuesday in a bid to beat the United States to make the first movie in orbit.

Actress Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov took off from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at the expected time of 0855 GMT, footage broadcast by Russian tv showed, with docking expected at 1212 GMT.