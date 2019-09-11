Russian Court Suggests Returning Case of Serebrennikov to Prosecutors

(@Aneesah05582539)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) A judge in a Moscow court has suggested that the case of film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is under investigation for allegedly embezzling state funds, should be returned to prosecutors, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court on Wednesday.

"Due to the violations, I suggest returning the case to the prosecutor," judge Irina Akkuratova said.

Dmitry Kharitonov, the director's lawyer, said in mid-August that Serebrennikov had saved some money rather than embezzle it only 216 million rubles ($3.2 million) were spent on the Platforma theater project, while its cost amounts to 260 million rubles.