Open Menu

Saba Qamar Expresses Regret Over Declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Role

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2024 | 03:53 PM

Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role

Qamar admits that she initially believed the film’s focus would be on Deepika Padukone, thinking her own role would be overshadowed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point July 4th, 2024) Pakistani actress Saba Qamar shared on Thursday that she was approached for multiple Bollywood films, and turning down the role in the Indian movie ‘Love Aaj Kal’ was a significant misstep.

Before starring in ‘Hindi Medium,’ Saba Qamar was offered roles in several films, including ‘Delhi,’ ‘Love Aaj Kal,’ and ‘Cocktail.

’ She revealed that although she auditioned for ‘Delhi,’ her mother did not approve of the project.

The decision to pass on ‘Love Aaj Kal,’ however, was entirely her own.

Qamar admitted that she initially believed the film’s focus would be on Deepika Padukone, thinking her own role would be overshadowed. It wasn’t until after the film’s release that she realized her mistake, recognizing the missed opportunity.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Film And Movies Bollywood Saba Qamar Deepika Padukone

Recent Stories

U.S. Independence Day Reception Celebrates Continu ..

49 minutes ago
 Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new Pr ..

Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..

54 minutes ago
 LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahb ..

LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

7 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

16 hours ago
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

16 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

16 hours ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

16 hours ago
 Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

16 hours ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

16 hours ago
 DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

16 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz