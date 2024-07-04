Saba Qamar Expresses Regret Over Declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Role
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2024 | 03:53 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point July 4th, 2024) Pakistani actress Saba Qamar shared on Thursday that she was approached for multiple Bollywood films, and turning down the role in the Indian movie ‘Love Aaj Kal’ was a significant misstep.
Before starring in ‘Hindi Medium,’ Saba Qamar was offered roles in several films, including ‘Delhi,’ ‘Love Aaj Kal,’ and ‘Cocktail.
’ She revealed that although she auditioned for ‘Delhi,’ her mother did not approve of the project.
The decision to pass on ‘Love Aaj Kal,’ however, was entirely her own.
Qamar admitted that she initially believed the film’s focus would be on Deepika Padukone, thinking her own role would be overshadowed. It wasn’t until after the film’s release that she realized her mistake, recognizing the missed opportunity.
