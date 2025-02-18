Open Menu

Saba Qamar Faces Criticism As Her New Video With Makeup Artist Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2025 | 06:48 PM

Makeup artist expresses affection for Saba Qamar and says fans are missing their stories

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2025) Famous renowned actress Saba Qamar has come under criticism after her new video with her makeup artist went viral on the social media.

The video drew criticism from the users.

The video, circulating on various social media pages, showed Saba Qamar with her makeup artist, who expressed his affection for her.

Addressing Saba, the makeup artist said that the fans are missing their stories and asked why she no longer posted them. In response, the actress said she had been affected by the evil eye.

He also revealed that the actress was not well and she was recovering.

The makeup artist then requested the fans on the social media to pray for Saba, and mentioned that she has been unwell but is now recovering.

The social media users criticized the actress after seeing the makeup artist’s casual and friendly interaction with her.

A few days ago, Saba Qamar informed her fans about her health, and said that she was unwell and needed their prayers.

More Stories From Showbiz