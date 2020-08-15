UrduPoint.com
Saba Qamar Is Being Trolled Over Issue Of Shooting Music Video At Masjid Wazir Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 35 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:07 PM

Saba Qamar is being trolled over issue of shooting music video at Masjid Wazir Khan

The popular Lollywood actress Saba Qamar is being trolled over issue of her music video shot at Masjid Wazir Khan couple of days ago.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2020) Iconic Lollywood star and popular actress Saba Qamar is being trolled on social media over her alleged issue of film shooting at Masjid Wazir Khan in Lahore.

The Twitteratis and social media users also targetted singer Bilal Saeed who appeared with Saba Qamar in the video that went viral on social media.

Akbari Police registered FIR against singer Bilal Saeed and actress Saba Qamar over the same charges of making video song at Masjid Wazir Khan.

Farhat Manzoor, a local lawyer, had lodged the FIR against the actress and singer. According to the FIR,

the act of filming a music video at the mosque hurt the religious sentiments of the public. The complainant also asked the police for stern action against the mosque administration. Earlier this month, Manzoor had filed a petition to file a case against the artists in this regard.

The song was released and now both Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed were being trolled on social media over the issue.

