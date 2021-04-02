Saba Qamar is trending top after she called off her engagement with fiance

(@fidahassanain)

The Lollywood star says she has never met her fiance Azeem Khan as they were in contact with each other on phone, adding that she has the bitter realities.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2021) Saba Qamar is trending top after she called off her plan to tie knot with with Azeem Khan.

Taking to Instagram, the actress has made this important announcement.

Azeem Khan is a blogger and entrepreneur but a woman accused him of sexual harassment a days after he announced his engagement with Saba.

The actress wrote: “Hi everyone! I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan. WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW. Hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities.

I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: I have never met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone. It's a very hard time for me right now but as we all know 'this too shall pass' Insha Allah. Much love to you all (sic),”.

Azeem Khan has also responded to the actress’s announcement.

He says: “ "Saba you have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the universe. May God bless you with all the success and love. Difficult roads often led to beautiful destinations. And yes, I would like to take full responsibility of this breakdown,”.