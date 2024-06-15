Saba Qamar Mesmerizes Fans With Stunning Black Outfit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
The actress donned a stylish black shirt and trousers, complemented by her flowing hair and delicate expressions, which drew widespread admiration.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2024) Renowned Pakistani actress Saba Qamar on Saturday once again captivated her fans with her enchanting presence in a black ensemble.
Taking to Instagram, Saba Qamar shared a series of new photos that left her fans spellbound.
In the caption of her Instagram post, Saba Qamar wrote, "In black attire, but my heart is filled with light," adding a poetic touch to her striking appearance.
The photos have garnered significant attention and praise from her followers. Social media users have flooded the comment section with compliments, expressing their appreciation for the actress's elegance and beauty.
