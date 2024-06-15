Open Menu

Saba Qamar Mesmerizes Fans With Stunning Black Outfit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

The actress donned a stylish black shirt and trousers, complemented by her flowing hair and delicate expressions, which drew widespread admiration.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2024) Renowned Pakistani actress Saba Qamar on Saturday once again captivated her fans with her enchanting presence in a black ensemble.

Taking to Instagram, Saba Qamar shared a series of new photos that left her fans spellbound.

The actress donned a stylish black shirt and trousers, complemented by her flowing hair and delicate expressions, which drew widespread admiration.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Saba Qamar wrote, "In black attire, but my heart is filled with light," adding a poetic touch to her striking appearance.

The photos have garnered significant attention and praise from her followers. Social media users have flooded the comment section with compliments, expressing their appreciation for the actress's elegance and beauty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Saba Qamar Post Media From Instagram

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

5 minutes ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

58 minutes ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

3 hours ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

5 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

18 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

18 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

18 hours ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

18 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz