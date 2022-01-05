Saba Qamar moves away from online marriage proposal after breakup with Azeem Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

The Actress has responded to a fan who proposed her that the words 'I do' do not suit me, '.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-5th, 2022) Saba Qamar has rejected to an online marriage proposal in a funny way following her breakup with Azeem Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Rafay Mahmood, an influencer, said that he wanted to marry Saba Qamar at 50 but he made it clear that she should not have any connection with the industry.

He wrote, "I want to marry Saba Qamar at 50, But no connections in industry. I am serious not joking brother,".

The actress responded to the fan's confession and took a jibe at her previous online relationship and breakup with Azeem Khan.

"Kya hai na ke yeh word 'Qubool Hai' mujhay suit nahien karta ( Actually the words 'I do' do not suit me)," wrote Saba.