UrduPoint.com

Saba Qamar Moves Away From Online Marriage Proposal After Breakup With Azeem Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Saba Qamar moves away from online marriage proposal after breakup with Azeem Khan

The Actress has responded to a fan who proposed her that the words 'I do' do not suit me, '.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-5th, 2022) Saba Qamar has rejected to an online marriage proposal in a funny way following her breakup with Azeem Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Rafay Mahmood, an influencer, said that he wanted to marry Saba Qamar at 50 but he made it clear that she should not have any connection with the industry.

He wrote, "I want to marry Saba Qamar at 50, But no connections in industry. I am serious not joking brother,".

The actress responded to the fan's confession and took a jibe at her previous online relationship and breakup with Azeem Khan.

"Kya hai na ke yeh word 'Qubool Hai' mujhay suit nahien karta ( Actually the words 'I do' do not suit me)," wrote Saba.

Related Topics

Marriage Saba Qamar Industry KE Instagram

Recent Stories

Protesters in Almaty Break Into City Hall, Set Fir ..

Protesters in Almaty Break Into City Hall, Set Fire, Gunfire Heard

1 minute ago
 Brazil's Rio De Janeiro Cancels Street Carnival Ov ..

Brazil's Rio De Janeiro Cancels Street Carnival Over Spread of Omicron Variant

1 minute ago
 "Embrace Again" still leads Chinese box office cha ..

"Embrace Again" still leads Chinese box office chart

1 minute ago
 Malaysia reports 2,842 new COVID-19 infections, 31 ..

Malaysia reports 2,842 new COVID-19 infections, 31 new deaths

1 minute ago
 APHC leaders urge UN to implement its resolutions ..

APHC leaders urge UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir

1 minute ago
 Administration asked to prepare action plan agains ..

Administration asked to prepare action plan against price hike

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.