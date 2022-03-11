UrduPoint.com

Saba Qamar & Nauman Ijaz Get All The Applause With The Premier Of 'Mrs. & Mr. Shameem'

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published March 11, 2022 | 05:42 PM

Saba Qamar & Nauman Ijaz get all the applause with the premier of 'Mrs. & Mr. Shameem'

The most anticipated web-series has lit up the screens as online streaming service aired all 20 episodes of 'Mrs. & Mr. Shameem'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The most anticipated web-series has lit up the screens as online streaming service aired all 20 episodes of 'Mrs. & Mr. Shameem'.

Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz, two versatile actors in the industry, have teamed up for the Zindagi original "Mrs. & Mr. Shameem" on ZEE5 Global. While the trailer had already won hearts of many viewers, now fans are all praise for the unique story line and thoughtful work of its cast.

"MrsAndMrShameem two perfectionists together. These characters can only be performed perfectly by these two", praised a twitter user Sh.Sairah. "Just watched the first episode of MrsAndMrShameem. I wish i could binge watch it all right now, Saba Qamar served," wrote another twitter user. "Nauman ijaz has killed it," applauded Ridda over her twitter handle. "Rating - 4/5, A Unique Soulful love story. Saba Qamar & NaumanIjaz deserve appreciation," shared film critic, influencer and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal.

The 20-episode web series is directed by Kashif Nisar, who has created various creative drama series such as Dumpukht, Aatish-e-Ishq and O Rangreza.

While talking about her recent project, Baaghi actress shared her two cents about the relevance of Shameem and Umaina's characters in the real life of human beings and how one could learn the important lessons which we may have forgotten long ago.

"For people the character of shameem is not normal but in reality it is. This character has been introduced to educate people about the respect of all such people. Shameem's character is a reminder of that respect which we often forget to extend," stated Qamar in a recent interview with BBC.

While sharing about how much thought they have put to reflect the real purpose of both lead characters the versatile actor said: "Umaina's character has so many layers which I haven't experienced in my life yet. But, while living into the character I could feel her pain. I have learnt a lot from her character. All those women who have faced abuse and harsh realities in their life can relate to the character of Umaina".

Related Topics

Film And Movies Twitter Lead Saba Qamar May Women All From Industry Love

Recent Stories

On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held in Arts Council of Pakistan K ..

1 minute ago
 The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Ka ..

3 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

8 minutes ago
 Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investme ..

Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investment climate: Mian Zahid Hussain

18 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

7 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Shibli Faraz inaugurates IPO Lab ..

Federal Minister Shibli Faraz inaugurates IPO Lab to collect data of land erosio ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>