Saba Qamar & Nauman Ijaz get all the applause with the premier of 'Mrs. & Mr. Shameem'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The most anticipated web-series has lit up the screens as online streaming service aired all 20 episodes of 'Mrs. & Mr. Shameem'.

Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz, two versatile actors in the industry, have teamed up for the Zindagi original "Mrs. & Mr. Shameem" on ZEE5 Global. While the trailer had already won hearts of many viewers, now fans are all praise for the unique story line and thoughtful work of its cast.

"MrsAndMrShameem two perfectionists together. These characters can only be performed perfectly by these two", praised a twitter user Sh.Sairah. "Just watched the first episode of MrsAndMrShameem. I wish i could binge watch it all right now, Saba Qamar served," wrote another twitter user. "Nauman ijaz has killed it," applauded Ridda over her twitter handle. "Rating - 4/5, A Unique Soulful love story. Saba Qamar & NaumanIjaz deserve appreciation," shared film critic, influencer and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal.

The 20-episode web series is directed by Kashif Nisar, who has created various creative drama series such as Dumpukht, Aatish-e-Ishq and O Rangreza.

While talking about her recent project, Baaghi actress shared her two cents about the relevance of Shameem and Umaina's characters in the real life of human beings and how one could learn the important lessons which we may have forgotten long ago.

"For people the character of shameem is not normal but in reality it is. This character has been introduced to educate people about the respect of all such people. Shameem's character is a reminder of that respect which we often forget to extend," stated Qamar in a recent interview with BBC.

While sharing about how much thought they have put to reflect the real purpose of both lead characters the versatile actor said: "Umaina's character has so many layers which I haven't experienced in my life yet. But, while living into the character I could feel her pain. I have learnt a lot from her character. All those women who have faced abuse and harsh realities in their life can relate to the character of Umaina".