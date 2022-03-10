Saba Qamar regrets of not being in touch with Indian actor Irfan Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Lollywood Star says I came to know he was ill and thought I would call him soon but could not and then she heard about his demise which devastated her and she still feel regret as to why she could not make him a call.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2022) Lollywood star Saba Qamar regretted over not being able to remain in touch with Indian actor irfan Khan when she heard about his illness.

Saba Qamar made this revelation during an interview to a local private news organization.

The 37-years old actor said, “I feel regret that I could not call Indian actor Irfan Khan when his health deteriorated. I thought I will call him but I was busy with shooting and travelling so I couldn’t,”.

The actor said, “ I felt devastated and shattered when I heard about him, realizing that one should availd the time one have, because time never comes back ,”.

She stated that if she had stayed in contact with Irrfan, she would have called him before his demise.

The Cheekh actor also went on to say, “Don’t waste time If you want to apologise to someone, or express your love, because the moment won’t come back. So I regret that I wish I had called him, spoken to him, and would have been in contact,”.

She also shed light over her experience of working with the late star.

The actor paid him tribute by saying, “He was such a fine actor, a gem of a person,”. She said it was really good experience of working with him and she had a fun while working with him. Saba said she also learnt a lot from him.

The actor is promoting her upcoming ZEE5 series Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, also featuring Nauman Ijaz.