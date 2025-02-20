Open Menu

Saba Qamar Says Living In Karachi For Three Months Is Not Fun

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:54 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2025) Pakistan's renowned actress Saba Qamar said that living in Karachi for two days, a week, is fine but living there for three months is not fun.

Saba Qamar recently opened up about her experience of living in Karachi city.

The actress referred to the city's weather and rising pollution. She said, "My hair have fallen out, my skin is damaged and I look like hag,".

Her statement about living in Karachi surprised her fans and followers on the social media, and sparked a discussions about Karachi weather, pollution and lifestyle challenges.

The words of the actress also resonated with the residents of Karachi as the city's heat, humidity and pollution often have a negative impact on the health and skin of the people.

She mentioned that the city's environment had taken a toll on her skin and hair, and she had become fed up with it.

While adding a humorous touch, Saba Qamar said that when she returned home, her family refused to recognize her, saying, "Sister, who are you?"

The fans shared mixed opinions on her statement as some agreed with her, saying that Karachi's weather is indeed difficult while others dismissed her words as exaggeration.

One user wrote, "Saba Qamar is absolutely right, Karachi's weather is very harmful to the skin and hair," while another said, "This is just an actress's drama, millions of people live in Karachi and they don't face any issue,".

