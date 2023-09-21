Open Menu

Saba Qamar Unveils Her Fitness, Beauty Secrets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2023 | 02:11 PM

Saba Qamar unveils her fitness, beauty secrets

The actress shares insights into her skincare routine, emphasizing her daily intake of ample water to combat dry facial skin.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2023) Popular Pakistani showbiz personality Saba Qamar recently divulged her fitness regimen during an interview.

Qamar shared insights into her skincare routine, emphasizing her daily intake of ample water to combat dry facial skin.

She also highlighted her use of natural remedies, including a facial massage concoction comprising glycerin, honey, and lemon.

Additionally, she mentioned following her doctor's advice by applying moisturizing cream throughout the day.

Before bedtime, Qamar disclosed her practice of massaging her hands and feet with a blend of castor oil and glycerin. To maintain her fitness, she underlined her commitment to daily walking upon returning home.

Regarding her lustrous hair, Qamar revealed her use of a thrice-weekly hair treatment consisting of a blend of coconut, almond, and mustard oils.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Showbiz Oil Doctor Saba Qamar

Recent Stories

Shehbaz, Maryam take separate flights to reach Lon ..

Shehbaz, Maryam take separate flights to reach London today

3 hours ago
 PM urges UN to mobilize private investment in deve ..

PM urges UN to mobilize private investment in developing countries to achieve SD ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to tax rich, safeguard underpriv ..

IMF asks Pakistan to tax rich, safeguard underprivileged

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Deputy Head of Yemen&#039 ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Deputy Head of Yemen&#039;s Presidential Leadership Cou ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the ..

Led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE delegation continues its ..

12 hours ago
 Yahsat increases interim cash dividends to AED201 ..

Yahsat increases interim cash dividends to AED201 million for H1-23

14 hours ago
 Commerce minister, fertilizer industry representat ..

Commerce minister, fertilizer industry representatives discuss to resolve challe ..

14 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.40%

CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.40%

15 hours ago
 US Fed leaves rates unchanged

US Fed leaves rates unchanged

15 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz