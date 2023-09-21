Saba Qamar unveils her fitness, beauty secrets

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress shares insights into her skincare routine, emphasizing her daily intake of ample water to combat dry facial skin.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2023) Popular Pakistani showbiz personality Saba Qamar recently divulged her fitness regimen during an interview.

Qamar shared insights into her skincare routine, emphasizing her daily intake of ample water to combat dry facial skin.

She also highlighted her use of natural remedies, including a facial massage concoction comprising glycerin, honey, and lemon.

Additionally, she mentioned following her doctor's advice by applying moisturizing cream throughout the day.

Before bedtime, Qamar disclosed her practice of massaging her hands and feet with a blend of castor oil and glycerin. To maintain her fitness, she underlined her commitment to daily walking upon returning home.

Regarding her lustrous hair, Qamar revealed her use of a thrice-weekly hair treatment consisting of a blend of coconut, almond, and mustard oils.